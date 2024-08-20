Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 820 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,451,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $381.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $409.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.62. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $495.68.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens cut their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.00.

In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

