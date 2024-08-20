Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.8% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $133.65 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.42. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.