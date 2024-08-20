Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Waste Management by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $206.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.34. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

