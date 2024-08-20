Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 241 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NVR by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NVR by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NVR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,150,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR opened at $8,854.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8,068.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,791.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,873.27.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

