Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,328 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 481.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.78.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

EXP stock opened at $249.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.78. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

