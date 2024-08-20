Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,900 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

