Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $21,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.09. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $105.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.