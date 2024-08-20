Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $24,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $463,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,242,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,867,000 after acquiring an additional 370,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

