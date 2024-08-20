Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,718 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.