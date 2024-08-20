Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Graco by 1,010.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 567.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,471 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $6,412,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Graco by 14.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,618,000 after acquiring an additional 182,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Graco stock opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.00. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

