Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $204.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.38.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,218,061 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

