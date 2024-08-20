Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,159 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 755,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.