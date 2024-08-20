Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.71 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $24,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.63 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.