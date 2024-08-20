Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.47 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

Shares of GD opened at $295.60 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.51. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

