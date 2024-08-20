Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.94 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,895 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 24,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

