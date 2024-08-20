Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 5,002,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,255,000 after buying an additional 52,974 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after buying an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Price Performance

NYSE DDS opened at $348.63 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.39 and a twelve month high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.40.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.98 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

