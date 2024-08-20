Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

