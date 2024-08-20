Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.09 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.10.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

