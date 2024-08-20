Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $5.67 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 116,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

