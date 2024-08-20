Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $232.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.12. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

