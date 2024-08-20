Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,960 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 151,081 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 4.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 77.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PG&E by 9.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

