Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,958 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

