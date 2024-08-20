Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLTO opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $109.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion and a PE ratio of 29.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

