Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,007,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 493.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Ameren by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 703.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 113,250 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Ameren by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 120,849 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Trading Up 0.5 %

Ameren stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

