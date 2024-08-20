Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,720,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

EG opened at $378.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $343.36 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.17.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

