Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,863,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $129.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $132.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.79.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

