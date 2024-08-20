Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,382 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after buying an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

