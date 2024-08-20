Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.2% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 44.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 30.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 47.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

