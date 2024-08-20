Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 28,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after buying an additional 290,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2,544.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

TECH opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

