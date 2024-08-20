Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,332 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,332 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $25,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after purchasing an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,525,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.39.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $225.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.31. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

