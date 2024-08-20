Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

