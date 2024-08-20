Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock opened at $119.37 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $136.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.34.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

