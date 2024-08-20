Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,883 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $25,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TGT opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average is $154.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.57.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

