Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,883 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $25,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TGT opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average is $154.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Target Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.57.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks with Surging Call Option Volume in the Recovery Rally
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 High P/E Stocks That Are Still Worth Buying Right Now
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 4 Defensive Stocks to Combat Market Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.