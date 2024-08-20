Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,896 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Dollar General by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after buying an additional 320,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,896,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.37. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

