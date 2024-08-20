Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,158 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $24,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $800,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.67.

ORLY opened at $1,121.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,068.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,060.48. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

