Northland Securities Downgrades Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Market Perform

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TITN. B. Riley lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Stock Down 3.7 %

Titan Machinery stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $312.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Machinery

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 118.2% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.