Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $70.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

OXY opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 36.7% during the second quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

