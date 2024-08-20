Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,743 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $38,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $98.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.12.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.
Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group
In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.
Omnicom Group Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
