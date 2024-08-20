ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in ONEOK by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in ONEOK by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $88.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.