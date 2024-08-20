Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onestream presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

OS opened at $29.30 on Monday. Onestream has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

