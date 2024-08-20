Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OS. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set a sector outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Onestream to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Onestream Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Onestream

Onestream stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. Onestream has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

Onestream Company Profile

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

