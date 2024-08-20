Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onestream presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $29.30 on Monday. Onestream has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 in the last ninety days.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

