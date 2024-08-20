O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,121.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,068.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,060.48. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

