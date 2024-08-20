OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Buys £76,400 in Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Henry Daubeney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £76,400 ($99,272.35).
OSB opened at GBX 385.47 ($5.01) on Tuesday. OSB Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533.50 ($6.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 591.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 468.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 438.62.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 10.70 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,923.08%.
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
