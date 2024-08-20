OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Buys £76,400 in Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Henry Daubeney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £76,400 ($99,272.35).

OSB Group Price Performance

OSB opened at GBX 385.47 ($5.01) on Tuesday. OSB Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533.50 ($6.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 591.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 468.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 438.62.

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 10.70 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,923.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on OSB Group from GBX 660 ($8.58) to GBX 580 ($7.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.80) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Report on OSB

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.