Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.60% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $33,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 59,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 68.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $74.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

