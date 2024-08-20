Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

