Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,221 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

