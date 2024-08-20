Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Announces Earnings Results

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks updated its Q1 guidance to $1.47-1.49 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $6.18-6.31 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $343.36 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.00 and a 200 day moving average of $310.68.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

