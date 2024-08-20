Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $345.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $343.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.68. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $224.64 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

