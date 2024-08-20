Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.78.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $343.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $224.64 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

